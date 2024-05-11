 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 11 May 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 14333088 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 01:09:14 UTC

  • Launch Splash Screen added to File menu for easy access of sample projects, etc.
  • Entity References support overriding direction and rotation.
  • Run Test Game added to Database.
  • Fixed an issue with some commands not working inside User Interfaces.
  • Fixed an issue with tile-based movement and running into low obstacles at new position/preventing movement.
  • Fixed an issue with template lists red X button not working.
  • Fixed an issue with characters being locked into idle (or other) animations.

