- Launch Splash Screen added to File menu for easy access of sample projects, etc.
- Entity References support overriding direction and rotation.
- Run Test Game added to Database.
- Fixed an issue with some commands not working inside User Interfaces.
- Fixed an issue with tile-based movement and running into low obstacles at new position/preventing movement.
- Fixed an issue with template lists red X button not working.
- Fixed an issue with characters being locked into idle (or other) animations.
RPG Architect update for 11 May 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update