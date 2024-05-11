Release 0.3.13.4

This is a quick update to address a few bugs and add some shortcuts.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Shortcuts:

Save Now { F5 } - This is not a quick save, it will override the current save. We will be watching this and may make it a Quick Save slot

Show Market { F2 } - This works well you are docked

Hide / Show UI { F2 -> F10 } - This shortcut has moved default key to allow for better shortcut grouping

More 16:9 Graphics location fixes - Mostly fixes to positioning and graphic size adjustment

More elements localized (mostly in Market Panel)

More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs