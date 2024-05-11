 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 11 May 2024

Release 0.3.13.4

Build 14333073 · Last edited 11 May 2024

This is a quick update to address a few bugs and add some shortcuts.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Shortcuts:
  • Save Now { F5 } - This is not a quick save, it will override the current save. We will be watching this and may make it a Quick Save slot
  • Show Market { F2 } - This works well you are docked
  • Hide / Show UI { F2 -> F10 } - This shortcut has moved default key to allow for better shortcut grouping
  • More 16:9 Graphics location fixes - Mostly fixes to positioning and graphic size adjustment
  • More elements localized (mostly in Market Panel)
  • More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs

  • Addressed issues with mission complete popup not being dismissed
  • Improved the system behind determining when a captain is in the range of a Event Location

