Release 0.3.13.4

This is a quick update to address a few bugs and add some shortcuts.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Shortcuts:
- Save Now { F5 } - This is not a quick save, it will override the current save. We will be watching this and may make it a Quick Save slot
- Show Market { F2 } - This works well you are docked
- Hide / Show UI { F2 -> F10 } - This shortcut has moved default key to allow for better shortcut grouping
- More 16:9 Graphics location fixes - Mostly fixes to positioning and graphic size adjustment
- More elements localized (mostly in Market Panel)
- More tooltips (localized as well)
Bugs
- Addressed issues with mission complete popup not being dismissed
- Improved the system behind determining when a captain is in the range of a Event Location
Changed files in this update