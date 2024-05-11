 Skip to content

Night Loops update for 11 May 2024

v1.1.0 & v1.1.1 Patch Notes ✰

Share · View all patches · Build 14332992 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again!

With the Japanese language update yesterday, we updated to v1.1.0. Today we've just made a small patch to update to v1.1.1. Here are the patch notes for both:

v1.1.1

  • Changed the Hotel Lobby's coffee table note on Night 3 to Japanese

v1.1.0

  • Japanese language support
  • Added a Type Display Speed setting in Settings > System
  • For Steam Deck, increased dialogue font size and other small adjustments for more readability

And feel free to always let us know about any bugs you may find or feedback in the discussions.

See you very, very soon!

  • J

