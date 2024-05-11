New section now live: Gauntlet (0.4.0)

- New section: Gauntlet, tournaments you can participate in, 3v3 is available for demo players as well
- Each tournament has a limited number of slots, register your team to participate
- You can update your team as long as the tournament is still open for registrations
- Once the participant limit is reached the tournament will close and await evaluation
- After closure I will run all the battles as a dev and stream it on YouTube
- Once a winner is determined anyone can go to the tournament and view each battle without knowing the results if you like suspense. Results can be revealed per round with the "Show Results" button
- The winner will get a star that will be displayed above their name for all to see, multiple stars can be earned
- Added an achievement for winning a tournament
- Workshop missions now display record time in the summary window
- Fixed an out of bounds bug
- Added YouTube link to title page
