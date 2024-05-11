1.03 - Quick heal, quick save, balance fixes

1.03 Changelog:
- Added USA West region
- More balance fixes and improvements
- Most resources now respawn after a few minutes
- Toned down gang attacks
- Increased weapon durability slightly
- Added quick heal button (Press H)
- Added quick save (Press F5)
