Crime Simulator: Prologue update for 11 May 2024

1.03 - Quick heal, quick save, balance fixes

Build 14332911 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 00:39:53 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.03 Changelog:

  • Added USA West region
  • More balance fixes and improvements
  • Most resources now respawn after a few minutes
  • Toned down gang attacks
  • Increased weapon durability slightly
  • Added quick heal button (Press H)
  • Added quick save (Press F5)

Changed files in this update

