Survivor Cells Available Now!

Hello Everyone, our launch is FINALLY here!

We have a LOT of exciting updates for you, check it out:

- New Cells:

**- Shuri



Summoner**



**

- New DLC:

**

Virusbane Cell

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2866970/Survivor_Cells__Virusbane/

**

- New Pills:

**

Lightning

Ricochet

Bullet Hell

Anti-Nausea

Nanobot Recharge

Energy Points

Nano Assistant

White Cell

Orbit Boom

Magnetic Collector

Protein Time

Portal

Proximity Mine

Orb Blade

Regenerator

Spiral Globule

**

- New Viruses:

**10 new viruses to face!

**

- New Environments:

**New wallpapers for each life cycle

**

- Alchemy Unleashed:

**Now you can adjust your build during gameplay

**

- New Nanobot:

**



**

- New Turrets:

**

Arrow Turret:

Missile Turret:

**

- New Super Bacteria:

**



**

Improvements and Fixes:

**

+44 Achievements

Remodeled Skins

New Balancing

Skin selection fixes

Astro Nanobot Automation.

Aggro Nanobot shot fixes hitting pickup

Changes in Turret 3, level of new pipes to 3-6-10

New icons in skin selection

Goal fixes

Goal popup fixes in the initial menu

Number of goals achieved/total

Pandemic mode adjustments

Maximum medication slots are now 12

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We are excited to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

See you soon!