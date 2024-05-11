 Skip to content

Survivor Cells update for 11 May 2024

Survivor Cells Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14332832 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 00:39:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone, our launch is FINALLY here!

We have a LOT of exciting updates for you, check it out:

- New Cells:

**- Shuri

  • Summoner**

**

- New DLC:

**

Virusbane Cell

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2866970/Survivor_Cells__Virusbane/

**

- New Pills:

**

  • Lightning

  • Ricochet

  • Bullet Hell

  • Anti-Nausea
  • Nanobot Recharge
  • Energy Points
  • Nano Assistant
  • White Cell
  • Orbit Boom
  • Magnetic Collector
  • Protein Time
  • Portal
  • Proximity Mine
  • Orb Blade
  • Regenerator
  • Spiral Globule

**

- New Viruses:

**10 new viruses to face!

**

- New Environments:

**New wallpapers for each life cycle

**

- Alchemy Unleashed:

**Now you can adjust your build during gameplay

**

- New Nanobot:

**

**

- New Turrets:

**
Arrow Turret:

Missile Turret:

**

- New Super Bacteria:

**

**

Improvements and Fixes:

**

  • +44 Achievements
  • Remodeled Skins
  • New Balancing
  • Skin selection fixes
  • Astro Nanobot Automation.
  • Aggro Nanobot shot fixes hitting pickup
  • Changes in Turret 3, level of new pipes to 3-6-10
  • New icons in skin selection
  • Goal fixes
  • Goal popup fixes in the initial menu
  • Number of goals achieved/total
  • Pandemic mode adjustments
  • Maximum medication slots are now 12

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We are excited to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

See you soon!

