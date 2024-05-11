Survivor Cells Available Now!

Hello Everyone, our launch is FINALLY here!
We have a LOT of exciting updates for you, check it out:
- New Cells:
**- Shuri
- Summoner**
**
- New DLC:
**
Virusbane Cell
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2866970/Survivor_Cells__Virusbane/
**
- New Pills:
**
- Lightning
- Ricochet
- Bullet Hell
- Anti-Nausea
- Nanobot Recharge
- Energy Points
- Nano Assistant
- White Cell
- Orbit Boom
- Magnetic Collector
- Protein Time
- Portal
- Proximity Mine
- Orb Blade
- Regenerator
- Spiral Globule
**
- New Viruses:
**10 new viruses to face!
**
- New Environments:
**New wallpapers for each life cycle
**
- Alchemy Unleashed:
**Now you can adjust your build during gameplay
**
- New Nanobot:
**
**
- New Turrets:
**
Arrow Turret:
Missile Turret:
**
- New Super Bacteria:
**
**
Improvements and Fixes:
**
- +44 Achievements
- Remodeled Skins
- New Balancing
- Skin selection fixes
- Astro Nanobot Automation.
- Aggro Nanobot shot fixes hitting pickup
- Changes in Turret 3, level of new pipes to 3-6-10
- New icons in skin selection
- Goal fixes
- Goal popup fixes in the initial menu
- Number of goals achieved/total
- Pandemic mode adjustments
- Maximum medication slots are now 12
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/
We are excited to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.
See you soon!
Changed files in this update