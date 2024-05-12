 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 12 May 2024

0.5.4.284

Share · View all patches · Build 14332783 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(ARC-016) ???:

  • Now doesn't appear as often.
  • [spoiler]You can make him go away without alerting enemies if you look at him from a distance for a few seconds[/spoiler]
    (ARC-708) Whispering Wyrm:
  • No longer occasionally goes bald.
  • No more buggy bone at the bottom of the neck that twitches around.
  • [spoiler]New alerted state when it hears sounds.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Can now hear better (same hearing ability as Gangler).[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Now smashes through doors and tables when alerted or chasing.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Now stop chasing you slightly faster when it can no longer see you. (Standing still or out of sight)[/spoiler]

