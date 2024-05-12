(ARC-016) ???:
- Now doesn't appear as often.
- [spoiler]You can make him go away without alerting enemies if you look at him from a distance for a few seconds[/spoiler]
(ARC-708) Whispering Wyrm:
- No longer occasionally goes bald.
- No more buggy bone at the bottom of the neck that twitches around.
- [spoiler]New alerted state when it hears sounds.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Can now hear better (same hearing ability as Gangler).[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Now smashes through doors and tables when alerted or chasing.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Now stop chasing you slightly faster when it can no longer see you. (Standing still or out of sight)[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update