 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Strayed update for 10 May 2024

Strayed Update 0.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14332682 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 23:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important: Starting today, we will be doing bi-weekly updates to improve our workflow. The constant delays and immediate bugs on wipe are a result of trying to cram a bunch of changes into just a couple days of work. With a bi-weekly update schedule, we can properly test our changes with staging servers and groups of testers. The next update will be May 24th and we'll be adding a bi-weekly server then!

0.1.3.0 Changelog

Added

  • Player ragdolls on death
  • Synced finger tracking
  • Hitmarker sound effect
  • “Grip to drop” feature. Hold the grip button with dominant hand on a radial hotbar item slot for 1 second to drop the item

Changed

  • Decreased bow shooting cooldown from 1 second to 0.75 seconds
  • Increased bow string nocking trigger radius

Fixed

  • Decay system
  • Random teleports across the map
  • Double doors desyncing
  • Chicken meat objects frozen in remote player hands
  • Shredding ammo exploit
  • Bug that prevents inventory UI from closing after opening build menu (UI overlap issue)
  • Server restart notifications not showing in front of player
  • Bow shooting on pullout sometimes

Update on Steam and Applab. Thank you for the support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2359471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link