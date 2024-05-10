Strayed Update 0.1.3.0

Important: Starting today, we will be doing bi-weekly updates to improve our workflow. The constant delays and immediate bugs on wipe are a result of trying to cram a bunch of changes into just a couple days of work. With a bi-weekly update schedule, we can properly test our changes with staging servers and groups of testers. The next update will be May 24th and we'll be adding a bi-weekly server then!
0.1.3.0 Changelog
Added
- Player ragdolls on death
- Synced finger tracking
- Hitmarker sound effect
- “Grip to drop” feature. Hold the grip button with dominant hand on a radial hotbar item slot for 1 second to drop the item
Changed
- Decreased bow shooting cooldown from 1 second to 0.75 seconds
- Increased bow string nocking trigger radius
Fixed
- Decay system
- Random teleports across the map
- Double doors desyncing
- Chicken meat objects frozen in remote player hands
- Shredding ammo exploit
- Bug that prevents inventory UI from closing after opening build menu (UI overlap issue)
- Server restart notifications not showing in front of player
- Bow shooting on pullout sometimes
Update on Steam and Applab. Thank you for the support!
