Strayed Update 0.1.3.0

Important: Starting today, we will be doing bi-weekly updates to improve our workflow. The constant delays and immediate bugs on wipe are a result of trying to cram a bunch of changes into just a couple days of work. With a bi-weekly update schedule, we can properly test our changes with staging servers and groups of testers. The next update will be May 24th and we'll be adding a bi-weekly server then!

0.1.3.0 Changelog

Added

Player ragdolls on death

Synced finger tracking

Hitmarker sound effect

“Grip to drop” feature. Hold the grip button with dominant hand on a radial hotbar item slot for 1 second to drop the item

Changed

Decreased bow shooting cooldown from 1 second to 0.75 seconds

Increased bow string nocking trigger radius

Fixed

Decay system

Random teleports across the map

Double doors desyncing

Chicken meat objects frozen in remote player hands

Shredding ammo exploit

Bug that prevents inventory UI from closing after opening build menu (UI overlap issue)

Server restart notifications not showing in front of player

Bow shooting on pullout sometimes

Update on Steam and Applab. Thank you for the support!