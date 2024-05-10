Update 126 - door controller madness

The new door controller inputs are in plus placement on all door types. Unfortunately fortify doors open/close by swapping mesh so controllers don't move (yet?), this was already very time consuming.
You can pass through them in walking mode.
included other changes from the rust update
increased scroll wheel multiplier (accelerates rotation with scrolling frequency)
updated barricade cover model
more accurate SAM site and wind turbine placement colliders
finally added the extra memory cell light
fixed bugged foundation sockets when using extend
mostly fixed battery panel slider dragging
Patched in already:
added large planter snapping, can be rotated after placing
added visible collider for wind turbine
fixed double timer bug with activating from panel
more electric device info updates while mousing over said device
Keeping up with rust lately has been a lot more work than I expected after so many years.
Please help make it worthwhile by spreading the word about fortify if you're enjoying it.
