Update 126 - door controller madness

The new door controller inputs are in plus placement on all door types. Unfortunately fortify doors open/close by swapping mesh so controllers don't move (yet?), this was already very time consuming.

You can pass through them in walking mode.

included other changes from the rust update

increased scroll wheel multiplier (accelerates rotation with scrolling frequency)

updated barricade cover model

more accurate SAM site and wind turbine placement colliders

finally added the extra memory cell light

fixed bugged foundation sockets when using extend

mostly fixed battery panel slider dragging

Patched in already:

added large planter snapping, can be rotated after placing

added visible collider for wind turbine

fixed double timer bug with activating from panel

more electric device info updates while mousing over said device

Keeping up with rust lately has been a lot more work than I expected after so many years.

Please help make it worthwhile by spreading the word about fortify if you're enjoying it.