FORTIFY update for 10 May 2024

Update 126 - door controller madness

Share · View all patches · Build 14332569 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 23:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The new door controller inputs are in plus placement on all door types. Unfortunately fortify doors open/close by swapping mesh so controllers don't move (yet?), this was already very time consuming.
You can pass through them in walking mode.

  • included other changes from the rust update

  • increased scroll wheel multiplier (accelerates rotation with scrolling frequency)

  • updated barricade cover model

  • more accurate SAM site and wind turbine placement colliders

  • finally added the extra memory cell light

  • fixed bugged foundation sockets when using extend

  • mostly fixed battery panel slider dragging

Patched in already:

  • added large planter snapping, can be rotated after placing

  • added visible collider for wind turbine

  • fixed double timer bug with activating from panel

  • more electric device info updates while mousing over said device

Keeping up with rust lately has been a lot more work than I expected after so many years.
Please help make it worthwhile by spreading the word about fortify if you're enjoying it.

Changed files in this update

Windows FORTIFY Content Depot 505041
macOS FORTIFY Mac Depot 505042
Linux FORTIFY Linux Depot 505043
