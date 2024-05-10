 Skip to content

Bewitching Sinners update for 10 May 2024

Patch 1.7

Patch 1.7 · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed missing sfx file, that accidentally got deleted in version 1.6.
My apologies, please update the game if you have version 1.6

