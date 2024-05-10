 Skip to content

Casino Boss Simulator update for 10 May 2024

bug fix

Fixed unable to play after 90 prestige
fixed some customers looking for the shortest path inside walls
fixed prestige bug in the upgrade market
Now when there are 3 security guards, there is only a 1 per cent chance of a thief coming.

