Fixed unable to play after 90 prestige
fixed some customers looking for the shortest path inside walls
fixed prestige bug in the upgrade market
Now when there are 3 security guards, there is only a 1 per cent chance of a thief coming.
Casino Boss Simulator update for 10 May 2024
bug fix
