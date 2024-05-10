--0.9.0.5--

Quick Patch Fix

Mana pot usage was unlimited, now limited based on pots appearing in inventory. This issue was fixed long ago but the new UI broke it again, but it is fixed again.

Transparency box added for better reading text, added for combat logs, xppoints, gold, and information tips.

Already some newer files have been uploaded to the game directory in preparation for the West Dunes level. The patch may be split into pieces again to allow content to roll out more sooner, and as it is finished. The next patch is 0.9.1 but of course delays can happen if other glitches are found.