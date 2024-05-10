Melody of Seasons v0.8.6.2

Hey everyone, I'm trying to push updates every week. Here's what's new in this update.

When talking with an NPC multiple options will now appear if there is more than one option such as chat, turn in quest, give gift, etc.

A new UI for Gifting. When you select give gift from the available NPC options a new UI will appear that populates with all the giftable items in your inventory. It will also tell you if the NPC dislikes or likes the item. At the start of the game you won't know who likes what but after you give them the item it will record it and show you next time in the Gift UI.

The first couple of quests for the first dungeon are added. The dungeon will be closed until you unlock it with the first quest. These quests are subject to change in the future.

Tree sway added when it's windy. Also fixed a hiccup with the grass when changing scenes.

Various small UI and SFX changes and bug fixes.

*** Do not update if you want to keep your save file working. You can always change branches on Steam if you update and want to revert back (right-click the game in your steam library to change branches).