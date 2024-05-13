Challenge MMORPG!!!! MODE ENABLED! Foundation for a story driven patch sequence

Patch desc:
This patch brings in the OFFICIAL AND LONG STANDING MMO. Progression you get in this MMO will stay.
It's mostly an asteroid and mobile ship frag fest right now... It betrays the massive amount of systems underneath! Every 2-4 weeks I want a patch out with more story line, and more techs... Eventually we'll get to the grand Space Opera and fleet building that everyone's wanted since we thought of space games. The new King of MMORPG will rise because I am not doing it how everyone else does and skimp... This is EVERYTHING YOU IMAGINE GOES IN, nothing held back, the dimensions of untold realities, multiple forms of ground combat: FPS, Open world 3d fighters like 1v1 arcades used to have, real time tactical, sports interfaces.
Your MMORPG you want to play for decades, so we designed this for end game... And the size of this game might inflate to 10 Terrabytes over the next decade...If it's a MMORPG that I'm only going to be charging a small fee each month, we can all buy an extra hard drive for a game we dedicate ourselves to.
Right now, its just the dawn, a step, a plateau, an asteroid breaker + reward giver... You get one ship per day to try it... When you KO, you get the traditional Clash Base interface...
Thank yous:
Congradulations Tiwaking for winning #1 in an Asteroid Mayhem event gathering 78 kg of iron!
Tiwaking is a long known supporter of Starfighter General and also an owner of a Founders Package.
These accolades will put initially put Tiwaking at the top of the attention of Live Game Masters which
will host custom play sessions where anything can happen, that's right, anything, not limited to the rules you see in the game.
These Live RPG sessions will have the best parts kept and announced in highlights.
Later as we compile many highlights, our studio will make an Americ-anime movie series... That's right, watch your own character
become an animation in a never ending movie series. Want to impress your friends and romantic acqauinances? Boom, say,"That's me! Well my character! I did that!" as you watch the anime together.
If you want a part of that, start getting involved, level up, be active on forums, rise on the leaderboards, stay positive in chat, help support development by buying a limited time offer: Founders Package, and stay hopeful and prayed up.
In other news, no one was able to uncover a Capital Ship schematic when we ran the Single Player Pyramid Moba. So we'll have to run another event like it sometime, Capital Ships will be hard to acquire and build, making them prestigious and desirable.
Skip to parts you like:
-LORE-
-DEV PATH-
LORE:
50,000 man hours in development... Still has 10,000-20,000 before peak fun.
I'm proud of this game I've designed since 1985 upon hearing of DARPA net on a computing magazine.
In 1989 I designed a Pencil and Paper RPG after not being happy rules sets had armor as a statistic to reduce damage.
The RPG I made was a post apocolyptic, pulpy, comedic, Bounty Hunter in space game called: Intergalactic Bounty Hunter.
My friends and I played it all through Jr. High and most everyone who played said it was the most fun RPG they ever played.
We were cultured too, having played most every main stream RPG at the time. We put in over 10,000 man hours in play testing.
I started making it into a MMORPG in 1992, in Quick Basic using wild techniques for memory management people would be jealous of today.
So I started coding this MMORPG before the first MMORPGS began coding... Does this mean, I am releasing the earliest MMORPG that began dev? You could say that.
Unlike rich corporations who attract greedy people who want money and don't care about games, I'm the opposite.
I don't care much about money and I only care about games. I see money as a way to employ more workers to make this game better, or when we're full steam, to help the poor around me.
I'm happy, just playinig video games, enjoying the flowers, the trees, birds and it will sound lame, the bees... I was just looking at some bees go from flower to flower before I wrote this.
Man's best place is in God's nature, enjoying the beauty of creation and feeling the nice weather... A lot of thankful reflection happens there, but then one might get bored and want to play
with others in video games. This is what I care about, video games and nature. The push and shove of mankind, where people hurt each other so they can feel better about themselves,
that's nonsense. Corporations shutting down other gaming companies so they don't have to try as hard to make money, that's nonsense. Us very very poor indies need community support,
but gamers routinely get duped by the same corporate players promising more than they deliver. I'm delivering a product, if you like it, and you have means, please buy virtual goods even just
as a tip for it will make the game better. Giving money to the big super corps only makes games worse unfortunately. It's the two ways of looking at life: Are you in life for yourself and
don't care about those around you? Or are you happy living in this world, can get satisifed with gaming and beauty and love? Love vs control... These are not just the core elements of humanity
and eternity, they're fun things we reflect and learn and build upon as we play this video game Starfighter General. Very very brutal things happen when a conflict between hate and love happen,
and in a video game, no one's getting physically hurt, so it allows us to learn and develop as collective humanity, how we can do better, and avoid falling into the traps that make villians.
Handel quote-If I only entertained them, make them better
DEV-PATH: COMING SOON! LET ME KNOW IN COMMENTS WHAT YOU WANT SOONER!
-> What's next timelinie
NOTES:COMING SOON, AND FORECAST->
Story missions non stop, techs around em, story's awesome!
Future Patches
->Non Stop Missions in Star System Sol until that story arc panned out and the next enters.
->Bounty System:Allows Player vs Player... Except people who don't want to be doing PVP will get insurance refund money of damages if/when the offending player pays up or gets captured as Bounty.
->70,000ish star stystems per core, 24 cores to dive.
->Warp drive lets you see actual stars warp by you that exist, aim for the star you want to explore, hit warp.
->Space Opera of partially Ai driven, partially Next Gen personality Memento system to have realistic aliens who grudge match you or befriend you.
->Unlimited player MMO
->Fleet building and Fleet Destroying, soft perma death hardcore means its a thrill of the rise and thrill of fall, rinse and repeat! Aim for higher personal bests of fleet sizes
-> Star System capture, control, taxing, law imposing. People can challenge to take over your star in an 2 hour window where your friends are on... If they're not on, AI will use their craft. So build big alleginances for star control power.
->Better UI hull/shields/armor/etc such as NES style Brick Icons for stats
->Transfer between shields/thruster/weapons power
->more sanity loss special effects
->Radar
->Better targetting
->Multi Targetting of friend/foe/neutral/quest...
->Fleet General Commands to allies of flight style: ie defend me, skirmish(fight optimally), attack target, bomb target, evasive manuevars, flee(rout) ta
->Weapon escalation:
I) rockets/homing missile/cluster rockets, rocket spam mitigated by chaff, ECM, or a bold force shield ejection
II) Lasers will always hit, and heat up your ship, so you're encouraged to rotate your ship's sides to absorb heat in multiple places.
III) Bombs you need to travel in a straight line without much damage for 7 seconds ->very long range for shelling bases out of turret range
IV) Rail Gun
V) Destroyers/Capital Ships
VI) Flak gun
VII) Mirv rockets
VIII) Plasma Cannon
IX) Disintegration rays
->Bounty Combat PVP system
->Magic enabled
->Cockpit overlays
->Custom Attribute Allocation to stats you prefer from leveling up.
->96 most bilious bosses
->More Galactic News Network tickers
->Enable reduction in manueverability based on encumberance, volume limit of cargo
->Crafting based on real world Molecular structures, make materials out of periodic chart elements, and use those materials to make gears, levers, switches, interchangeable parts of a variety of styles.
.Hopefully this becomes educational to people entering Chemistry Class later and beneficial to humanity.
->Favorite foods, drink, sanity preservation
->Elaborate 16 supernatural elemental magic systems
->traders and galactic encounters randomly, get cosmos gems to access untold areas, maps of places no one can get to...
->Secret, get ingame podcasts when available by hitting alt+p, ALT+P AGAIN CYCLES THROUGH THEM, CTRL+P CLOSES EM,
-Memento system
-Scientific items system elaborations evident
-power recover of various systems rates, shots costing powers
-Allegiance & Dark Allegiance system where by helping others or the illusion of helping them raises your power, fame, and status in the Galaxy.
-Live Omnipotent roleplay
--MMO Mode leaderboards such as EXP
--More enemies with fun catch phrases?
--what ASPECTS DO YOU WANT WORKED ON MORE? Send ideas and buy triderium. Forums or email is cool.
--multi drops, more rares, uncommons
--more advanced inventory->Scroll deeper, limited by volume, weight slows your thrust + adds collision damage & kickback, sort with different filters, better descriprtion, items catch on fire in inventory, emit toxic gases, melt, get destroyed by oncoming heat attacks or collisions
--Ability to dimensionally recover items picked up previous session... You have em saved on server, just can't see when you load until next patch.... Use upgrades when you got em!
-Conquer Stars and setting taxes and laws
-story history replay dialogue
-more achievements
-Asteroids properly breakinto more than oen
-Give android race an android sounding voice
--Three forms of Ground Combat:
GROUND COMBAT FORM I) One is a classical First Person Shooter (FPS) with vehicles.
GROUND COMBAT FORM II) One is tactical Real Time Turn Based Game(RTTG) from top down, almost isometric. RTTG will give you the feel of a classic orthogonic chess like game with cover, vision and such, yet everyone plays at the same time. RTTG mode happens when you enter populated towns, not because the server can't handle infinite players in a small zone, but because it feels more intense when any action and fight can start from the shadows. Movement is freer and faster when no one has fights going on nearby.
GROUND COMBAT FORM III)One is a 3d Fighter Game you'd see in Arcades from the 90s, but with the ability to change targets.
Starfighter General is the Everything Game. And it's for real. Let me know what you want me to dev next. Virtual Goods buys lets me sub contract parts out to make the game faster. Talk about what you want, and if you got the money, be a driver, push this game's development faster. I'm a 64x coder, people who meet me don't believe people like me exist, so I get things done... I just have literally 0$ funding at the moment. You'll see things in Starfighter General you thought were impossible and things never done before... Be a believer, or heck, just play and enjoy.
KNOWN BUGS:
- Iron ore is called a book
- Collision detection on giant space ships is clunky and can be very annoying if you get close
- Vision obscuring of mesh fog in junk yard
- Laser angle not straight
- TEXT RENDDER DEPTH of chatting aliens, or targetting computer needs fixed so always visible.
Enable Prime Skils(21):
Attribute is the attribute that influences the skill, Min Int is the minimum intelligence to acquire skill, skill point costs is the number of skill points required (each intelligence you get 1 point), and the name, well, that's the Name:
Mining ships, transport friggates, shipping containers, tugs, destroyers, capital ships, limi
Closing about determination and the long play... If you're of meager means like myself... You can enjoy
the challenge MMODE over the long haul... Always getting stronger, never weaker, the ship upgrades, your level,
your ascended masteries, your money, your credits, and most of all your own skill level and reflexes that you don't notice but is
always increasing.
PRIMARY SKILLS COMING:
Name:"Munitions Motorhead" //assault damages
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Fleet Architect" //general gains to larger fleet
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:13
PointCost:10
Name:"Quarry Champion" //mining bonuses
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:9
PointCost:6
Name:"Pet Sympahthyry" //charm pets, higher battlemon fight with you, higher morale,
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:5
Name:"Merchant Maestro" //merchant
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Diplomatic Impunity" //diplomat
Attribute:charm
MinInt:12
PointCost:4
Name:"Space Speed Ace" //go fast
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Universal Researcher" //science-shield
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:16
PointCost:5
Name:"Intruder Adept" //sneaky
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:11
PointCost:3
Name:"Astro Archaelogist" //relic finder
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:12
PointCost:4
Name:"Midnight Star Drifter" //preserver of self
Attribute:agility
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Mixmaster Mechanologist" //crafter
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:15
PointCost:6
Name:"Celestial Trailblazer" //explorer
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:9
PointCost:2
Name:"Gangster of Smug" //running contraban, con artist
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Cuthroat of the Constellation" //assassin +crit hit
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:6
Name:"Seeker of Destiny" //find magic, starts weak due to 10 missing
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:10
Name:"Wing Broman" //buffs//alliance//loyalty
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Dimensional Void Shifter" //cult of the cloak, friends up phantasms dimensionally more
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:5
Name:"Racing Destruction Vet" //Ex destruction derby guy Ram Offense/Defense
Attribute:endurance
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Motley Steward" //Friends with Disgraces in Underground Places...Rowdy good for nothin but keeping company with other rowdy good for nothins:+Hires +Recruit enemy
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Trash Baron" //+1 tractor beam lolz extra drops
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Enable Flex s(66)
Name:"Combat"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Electronics"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:13
PointCost:3
Name:"Cyborgs"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:17
PointCost:4
Name:"First Aid"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:9
PointCost:3
Name:"Surgeon"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:17
PointCost:8
Name:"Androids"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:17
PointCost:4
Name:"Weapon:Plasma Bolts"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Greater Reasoning" //core
Attribute:intelligence //order
MinInt:9
PointCost:1
Name:"Decipher Codes"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:12
PointCost:1
Name:"Martial Arts"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Chemistry"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:5
PointCost:3
Name:"Forage"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
:Name:"Quick Draw" //core
Attribute:dexterity //blade
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Taunt"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Annoy & Pester"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Lie"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Politics"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:12
PointCost:3
Name:"Disguise"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:9
PointCost:2
Name:"Critical Hit" //core
Attribute:luck //chaos
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Atomic Energy"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:18
PointCost:4
Name:"Pulse Engineering"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:16
PointCost:4
Name:"Fly Aircraft"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Drive"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Pilot Shuttle"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:12
PointCost:3
Name:"Read Instruments"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Navigate"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Remember"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Pick Lock"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Ambidexterity"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:4
Name:"Pick Pocket"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Distract"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Explosives"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Construct Trap"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Fire Artillery"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Fortitude" //core
Attribute:endurance //body
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Interrogate"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Law"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:13
PointCost:2
Name:"Popularity"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Confidentiality"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Sport"
Attribute:agility
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Facilitate"
Attribute:luck
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Gamble"
Attribute:luck
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Cheat"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Deceive"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Intimidate"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Space Craft Repair"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:14
PointCost:2
Name:"Aircraft Repair"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Automotive Repair"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Labor"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Advanced Mathematics"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:12
PointCost:1
Name:"Detective"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Perception" //core
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Soliciting"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Rapid Fire"
Attribute:dexterity
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Safe Crack"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:9
PointCost:3
Name:"Auto Mechanic"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Investigate"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Forensics"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:13
PointCost:3
Name:"Survival"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Lore"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Butt Kiss"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Insult"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Hardware"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:1
Name:"Bureaucracy"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:9
PointCost:1
Name:"Leadership" //CORE
Attribute:strength //earth
MinInt:13
PointCost:4
Name:"Solicitating" //core
Attribute:charm //storm
MinInt:7
PointCost:1
Name:"Negotiation"
Attribute:charm
MinInt:14
PointCost:3
Name:"Vetinarian"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:13
PointCost:3
Name:"Junkyarder"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Tactical Analysis"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Resourceful Mining"
Attribute:wisdom
MinInt:0
PointCost:3
Name:"Evasive Manuevars" //core
Attribute:agility //water
MinInt:0
PointCost:2
Name:"Nanotech Engineering"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:17
PointCost:4
Name:"Astrobiology"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:17
PointCost:3
Name:"Metallurgy"
Attribute:intelligence
MinInt:14
PointCost:3
Name:"Infiltrator"
Attribute:stealth
MinInt:14
PointCost:4
Name:"Stealth Ops" //core
Attribute:stealth //dark
MinInt:9
PointCost:2
Name:"Tough Grit" //core
Attribute:willpower //fire
MinInt:0
PointCost:2 //LOWER EFFECT OF SANITY HITS, lower hunger/water costs lacking/etc
Low coolness
Upgrade the targeting computer:3 target classifications:Enemies/Missions/Allies:With allies, you can then send fleet commands to them.
Encounter rates-Different random encounters in space
---upgrade ideas
->NEW ITEMS
->nEW CATCH PHRASES
->IDEA FOR PROGRESSION OF MOBS
gnn
MISSIONS
Changed files in this update