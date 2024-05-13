Challenge MMORPG!!!! MODE ENABLED! Foundation for a story driven patch sequence

Patch desc:

This patch brings in the OFFICIAL AND LONG STANDING MMO. Progression you get in this MMO will stay.

It's mostly an asteroid and mobile ship frag fest right now... It betrays the massive amount of systems underneath! Every 2-4 weeks I want a patch out with more story line, and more techs... Eventually we'll get to the grand Space Opera and fleet building that everyone's wanted since we thought of space games. The new King of MMORPG will rise because I am not doing it how everyone else does and skimp... This is EVERYTHING YOU IMAGINE GOES IN, nothing held back, the dimensions of untold realities, multiple forms of ground combat: FPS, Open world 3d fighters like 1v1 arcades used to have, real time tactical, sports interfaces.

Your MMORPG you want to play for decades, so we designed this for end game... And the size of this game might inflate to 10 Terrabytes over the next decade...If it's a MMORPG that I'm only going to be charging a small fee each month, we can all buy an extra hard drive for a game we dedicate ourselves to.

Right now, its just the dawn, a step, a plateau, an asteroid breaker + reward giver... You get one ship per day to try it... When you KO, you get the traditional Clash Base interface...

Thank yous:

Congradulations Tiwaking for winning #1 in an Asteroid Mayhem event gathering 78 kg of iron!

Tiwaking is a long known supporter of Starfighter General and also an owner of a Founders Package.

These accolades will put initially put Tiwaking at the top of the attention of Live Game Masters which

will host custom play sessions where anything can happen, that's right, anything, not limited to the rules you see in the game.

These Live RPG sessions will have the best parts kept and announced in highlights.

Later as we compile many highlights, our studio will make an Americ-anime movie series... That's right, watch your own character

become an animation in a never ending movie series. Want to impress your friends and romantic acqauinances? Boom, say,"That's me! Well my character! I did that!" as you watch the anime together.

If you want a part of that, start getting involved, level up, be active on forums, rise on the leaderboards, stay positive in chat, help support development by buying a limited time offer: Founders Package, and stay hopeful and prayed up.

In other news, no one was able to uncover a Capital Ship schematic when we ran the Single Player Pyramid Moba. So we'll have to run another event like it sometime, Capital Ships will be hard to acquire and build, making them prestigious and desirable.

-LORE-

-DEV PATH-

LORE:

50,000 man hours in development... Still has 10,000-20,000 before peak fun.

I'm proud of this game I've designed since 1985 upon hearing of DARPA net on a computing magazine.

In 1989 I designed a Pencil and Paper RPG after not being happy rules sets had armor as a statistic to reduce damage.

The RPG I made was a post apocolyptic, pulpy, comedic, Bounty Hunter in space game called: Intergalactic Bounty Hunter.

My friends and I played it all through Jr. High and most everyone who played said it was the most fun RPG they ever played.

We were cultured too, having played most every main stream RPG at the time. We put in over 10,000 man hours in play testing.

I started making it into a MMORPG in 1992, in Quick Basic using wild techniques for memory management people would be jealous of today.

So I started coding this MMORPG before the first MMORPGS began coding... Does this mean, I am releasing the earliest MMORPG that began dev? You could say that.

Unlike rich corporations who attract greedy people who want money and don't care about games, I'm the opposite.

I don't care much about money and I only care about games. I see money as a way to employ more workers to make this game better, or when we're full steam, to help the poor around me.

I'm happy, just playinig video games, enjoying the flowers, the trees, birds and it will sound lame, the bees... I was just looking at some bees go from flower to flower before I wrote this.

Man's best place is in God's nature, enjoying the beauty of creation and feeling the nice weather... A lot of thankful reflection happens there, but then one might get bored and want to play

with others in video games. This is what I care about, video games and nature. The push and shove of mankind, where people hurt each other so they can feel better about themselves,

that's nonsense. Corporations shutting down other gaming companies so they don't have to try as hard to make money, that's nonsense. Us very very poor indies need community support,

but gamers routinely get duped by the same corporate players promising more than they deliver. I'm delivering a product, if you like it, and you have means, please buy virtual goods even just

as a tip for it will make the game better. Giving money to the big super corps only makes games worse unfortunately. It's the two ways of looking at life: Are you in life for yourself and

don't care about those around you? Or are you happy living in this world, can get satisifed with gaming and beauty and love? Love vs control... These are not just the core elements of humanity

and eternity, they're fun things we reflect and learn and build upon as we play this video game Starfighter General. Very very brutal things happen when a conflict between hate and love happen,

and in a video game, no one's getting physically hurt, so it allows us to learn and develop as collective humanity, how we can do better, and avoid falling into the traps that make villians.

Handel quote-If I only entertained them, make them better

NOTES:COMING SOON, AND FORECAST->

Story missions non stop, techs around em, story's awesome!

Future Patches

->Non Stop Missions in Star System Sol until that story arc panned out and the next enters.

->Bounty System:Allows Player vs Player... Except people who don't want to be doing PVP will get insurance refund money of damages if/when the offending player pays up or gets captured as Bounty.

->70,000ish star stystems per core, 24 cores to dive.

->Warp drive lets you see actual stars warp by you that exist, aim for the star you want to explore, hit warp.

->Space Opera of partially Ai driven, partially Next Gen personality Memento system to have realistic aliens who grudge match you or befriend you.

->Unlimited player MMO

->Fleet building and Fleet Destroying, soft perma death hardcore means its a thrill of the rise and thrill of fall, rinse and repeat! Aim for higher personal bests of fleet sizes

-> Star System capture, control, taxing, law imposing. People can challenge to take over your star in an 2 hour window where your friends are on... If they're not on, AI will use their craft. So build big alleginances for star control power.

->Better UI hull/shields/armor/etc such as NES style Brick Icons for stats

->Transfer between shields/thruster/weapons power

->more sanity loss special effects

->Radar

->Better targetting

->Multi Targetting of friend/foe/neutral/quest...

->Fleet General Commands to allies of flight style: ie defend me, skirmish(fight optimally), attack target, bomb target, evasive manuevars, flee(rout) ta

->Weapon escalation:

I) rockets/homing missile/cluster rockets, rocket spam mitigated by chaff, ECM, or a bold force shield ejection

II) Lasers will always hit, and heat up your ship, so you're encouraged to rotate your ship's sides to absorb heat in multiple places.

III) Bombs you need to travel in a straight line without much damage for 7 seconds ->very long range for shelling bases out of turret range

IV) Rail Gun

V) Destroyers/Capital Ships

VI) Flak gun

VII) Mirv rockets

VIII) Plasma Cannon

IX) Disintegration rays

->Bounty Combat PVP system

->Magic enabled

->Cockpit overlays

->Custom Attribute Allocation to stats you prefer from leveling up.

->96 most bilious bosses

->More Galactic News Network tickers

->Enable reduction in manueverability based on encumberance, volume limit of cargo

->Crafting based on real world Molecular structures, make materials out of periodic chart elements, and use those materials to make gears, levers, switches, interchangeable parts of a variety of styles.

.Hopefully this becomes educational to people entering Chemistry Class later and beneficial to humanity.

->Favorite foods, drink, sanity preservation

->Elaborate 16 supernatural elemental magic systems

->traders and galactic encounters randomly, get cosmos gems to access untold areas, maps of places no one can get to...

->Secret, get ingame podcasts when available by hitting alt+p, ALT+P AGAIN CYCLES THROUGH THEM, CTRL+P CLOSES EM,

-Memento system

-Scientific items system elaborations evident

-power recover of various systems rates, shots costing powers

-Allegiance & Dark Allegiance system where by helping others or the illusion of helping them raises your power, fame, and status in the Galaxy.

-Live Omnipotent roleplay

--MMO Mode leaderboards such as EXP

--More enemies with fun catch phrases?

--what ASPECTS DO YOU WANT WORKED ON MORE? Send ideas and buy triderium. Forums or email is cool.

--multi drops, more rares, uncommons

--more advanced inventory->Scroll deeper, limited by volume, weight slows your thrust + adds collision damage & kickback, sort with different filters, better descriprtion, items catch on fire in inventory, emit toxic gases, melt, get destroyed by oncoming heat attacks or collisions

--Ability to dimensionally recover items picked up previous session... You have em saved on server, just can't see when you load until next patch.... Use upgrades when you got em!

-Conquer Stars and setting taxes and laws

-story history replay dialogue

-more achievements

-Asteroids properly breakinto more than oen

-Give android race an android sounding voice

--Three forms of Ground Combat:

GROUND COMBAT FORM I) One is a classical First Person Shooter (FPS) with vehicles.

GROUND COMBAT FORM II) One is tactical Real Time Turn Based Game(RTTG) from top down, almost isometric. RTTG will give you the feel of a classic orthogonic chess like game with cover, vision and such, yet everyone plays at the same time. RTTG mode happens when you enter populated towns, not because the server can't handle infinite players in a small zone, but because it feels more intense when any action and fight can start from the shadows. Movement is freer and faster when no one has fights going on nearby.

GROUND COMBAT FORM III)One is a 3d Fighter Game you'd see in Arcades from the 90s, but with the ability to change targets.

Starfighter General is the Everything Game. And it's for real. Let me know what you want me to dev next. Virtual Goods buys lets me sub contract parts out to make the game faster. Talk about what you want, and if you got the money, be a driver, push this game's development faster. I'm a 64x coder, people who meet me don't believe people like me exist, so I get things done... I just have literally 0$ funding at the moment. You'll see things in Starfighter General you thought were impossible and things never done before... Be a believer, or heck, just play and enjoy.

KNOWN BUGS:

Iron ore is called a book Collision detection on giant space ships is clunky and can be very annoying if you get close Vision obscuring of mesh fog in junk yard Laser angle not straight TEXT RENDDER DEPTH of chatting aliens, or targetting computer needs fixed so always visible.

Enable Prime Skils(21):

Attribute is the attribute that influences the skill, Min Int is the minimum intelligence to acquire skill, skill point costs is the number of skill points required (each intelligence you get 1 point), and the name, well, that's the Name:

Mining ships, transport friggates, shipping containers, tugs, destroyers, capital ships, limi

Closing about determination and the long play... If you're of meager means like myself... You can enjoy

the challenge MMODE over the long haul... Always getting stronger, never weaker, the ship upgrades, your level,

your ascended masteries, your money, your credits, and most of all your own skill level and reflexes that you don't notice but is

always increasing.

PRIMARY SKILLS COMING:

Name:"Munitions Motorhead" //assault damages

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Fleet Architect" //general gains to larger fleet

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:13

PointCost:10

Name:"Quarry Champion" //mining bonuses

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:9

PointCost:6

Name:"Pet Sympahthyry" //charm pets, higher battlemon fight with you, higher morale,

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:5

Name:"Merchant Maestro" //merchant

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Diplomatic Impunity" //diplomat

Attribute:charm

MinInt:12

PointCost:4

Name:"Space Speed Ace" //go fast

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Universal Researcher" //science-shield

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:16

PointCost:5

Name:"Intruder Adept" //sneaky

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:11

PointCost:3

Name:"Astro Archaelogist" //relic finder

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:12

PointCost:4

Name:"Midnight Star Drifter" //preserver of self

Attribute:agility

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Mixmaster Mechanologist" //crafter

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:15

PointCost:6

Name:"Celestial Trailblazer" //explorer

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:9

PointCost:2

Name:"Gangster of Smug" //running contraban, con artist

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Cuthroat of the Constellation" //assassin +crit hit

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:6

Name:"Seeker of Destiny" //find magic, starts weak due to 10 missing

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:10

Name:"Wing Broman" //buffs//alliance//loyalty

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Dimensional Void Shifter" //cult of the cloak, friends up phantasms dimensionally more

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:5

Name:"Racing Destruction Vet" //Ex destruction derby guy Ram Offense/Defense

Attribute:endurance

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Motley Steward" //Friends with Disgraces in Underground Places...Rowdy good for nothin but keeping company with other rowdy good for nothins:+Hires +Recruit enemy

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Trash Baron" //+1 tractor beam lolz extra drops

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Enable Flex s(66)

Name:"Combat"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Electronics"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:13

PointCost:3

Name:"Cyborgs"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:17

PointCost:4

Name:"First Aid"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:9

PointCost:3

Name:"Surgeon"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:17

PointCost:8

Name:"Androids"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:17

PointCost:4

Name:"Weapon:Plasma Bolts"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Greater Reasoning" //core

Attribute:intelligence //order

MinInt:9

PointCost:1

Name:"Decipher Codes"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:12

PointCost:1

Name:"Martial Arts"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Chemistry"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:5

PointCost:3

Name:"Forage"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

:Name:"Quick Draw" //core

Attribute:dexterity //blade

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Taunt"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Annoy & Pester"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Lie"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Politics"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:12

PointCost:3

Name:"Disguise"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:9

PointCost:2

Name:"Critical Hit" //core

Attribute:luck //chaos

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Atomic Energy"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:18

PointCost:4

Name:"Pulse Engineering"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:16

PointCost:4

Name:"Fly Aircraft"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Drive"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Pilot Shuttle"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:12

PointCost:3

Name:"Read Instruments"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Navigate"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Remember"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Pick Lock"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Ambidexterity"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:4

Name:"Pick Pocket"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Distract"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Explosives"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Construct Trap"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Fire Artillery"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Fortitude" //core

Attribute:endurance //body

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Interrogate"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Law"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:13

PointCost:2

Name:"Popularity"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Confidentiality"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Sport"

Attribute:agility

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Facilitate"

Attribute:luck

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Gamble"

Attribute:luck

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Cheat"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Deceive"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Intimidate"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Space Craft Repair"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:14

PointCost:2

Name:"Aircraft Repair"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Automotive Repair"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Labor"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Advanced Mathematics"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:12

PointCost:1

Name:"Detective"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Perception" //core

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Soliciting"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Rapid Fire"

Attribute:dexterity

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Safe Crack"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:9

PointCost:3

Name:"Auto Mechanic"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Investigate"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Forensics"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:13

PointCost:3

Name:"Survival"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Lore"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Butt Kiss"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Insult"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Hardware"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:1

Name:"Bureaucracy"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:9

PointCost:1

Name:"Leadership" //CORE

Attribute:strength //earth

MinInt:13

PointCost:4

Name:"Solicitating" //core

Attribute:charm //storm

MinInt:7

PointCost:1

Name:"Negotiation"

Attribute:charm

MinInt:14

PointCost:3

Name:"Vetinarian"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:13

PointCost:3

Name:"Junkyarder"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Tactical Analysis"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Resourceful Mining"

Attribute:wisdom

MinInt:0

PointCost:3

Name:"Evasive Manuevars" //core

Attribute:agility //water

MinInt:0

PointCost:2

Name:"Nanotech Engineering"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:17

PointCost:4

Name:"Astrobiology"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:17

PointCost:3

Name:"Metallurgy"

Attribute:intelligence

MinInt:14

PointCost:3

Name:"Infiltrator"

Attribute:stealth

MinInt:14

PointCost:4

Name:"Stealth Ops" //core

Attribute:stealth //dark

MinInt:9

PointCost:2

Name:"Tough Grit" //core

Attribute:willpower //fire

MinInt:0

PointCost:2 //LOWER EFFECT OF SANITY HITS, lower hunger/water costs lacking/etc

Upgrade the targeting computer:3 target classifications:Enemies/Missions/Allies:With allies, you can then send fleet commands to them.

Encounter rates-Different random encounters in space

