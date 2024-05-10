Fixed bug with Training menu costs displayed not aligning with actual costs
Changed Quests menu to display "Unlock questing by advancing floors" before unlocking
Fixed battle log bug
Clicking anywhere during dialogue cutscene will now progress/close the dialogue
Fixed bug with quests not advancing after speaking to NPC
Adjusted side quest reward amounts
Added recipes as a quest reward
Added quest progression to log
Potions and bottles will now remain in main inventory after rebirth
If L and R slots are empty when gaining items, they will now go there first
Fixed bug with Move/Use in Inventory menu being clickable when menu is closed
Added option for dialogue speed to be even faster
Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 10 May 2024
V0.3.4 - May 10, 2024
Fixed bug with Training menu costs displayed not aligning with actual costs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update