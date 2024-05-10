 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 10 May 2024

V0.3.4 - May 10, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14332199 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 22:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug with Training menu costs displayed not aligning with actual costs
Changed Quests menu to display "Unlock questing by advancing floors" before unlocking
Fixed battle log bug
Clicking anywhere during dialogue cutscene will now progress/close the dialogue
Fixed bug with quests not advancing after speaking to NPC
Adjusted side quest reward amounts
Added recipes as a quest reward
Added quest progression to log
Potions and bottles will now remain in main inventory after rebirth
If L and R slots are empty when gaining items, they will now go there first
Fixed bug with Move/Use in Inventory menu being clickable when menu is closed
Added option for dialogue speed to be even faster

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link