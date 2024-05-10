V0.3.4 - May 10, 2024

Fixed bug with Training menu costs displayed not aligning with actual costs

Changed Quests menu to display "Unlock questing by advancing floors" before unlocking

Fixed battle log bug

Clicking anywhere during dialogue cutscene will now progress/close the dialogue

Fixed bug with quests not advancing after speaking to NPC

Adjusted side quest reward amounts

Added recipes as a quest reward

Added quest progression to log

Potions and bottles will now remain in main inventory after rebirth

If L and R slots are empty when gaining items, they will now go there first

Fixed bug with Move/Use in Inventory menu being clickable when menu is closed

Added option for dialogue speed to be even faster