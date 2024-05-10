Important announcement from Frank

Share · View all patches · Build 14332131 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 22:46:31 UTC by Wendy

Wow-wow, slow down, pal!

Let me lay my cards on the table. Fallen Seeds is the beginning of an epic trilogy we're meticulously planning. This is just the first part of our thrilling journey.

You'll spend six hours of your precious time diving into the world of Fallen Seeds. I'm confident this adventure will make you come back for more plot twists.

Remember, we thrive on trust.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. I wish you an unforgettable gaming experience!