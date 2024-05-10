 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fallen Seeds update for 10 May 2024

Important announcement from Frank

Share · View all patches · Build 14332131 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 22:46:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow-wow, slow down, pal!

Let me lay my cards on the table. Fallen Seeds is the beginning of an epic trilogy we're meticulously planning. This is just the first part of our thrilling journey.

You'll spend six hours of your precious time diving into the world of Fallen Seeds. I'm confident this adventure will make you come back for more plot twists.

Remember, we thrive on trust.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. I wish you an unforgettable gaming experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2620941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link