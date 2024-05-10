 Skip to content

Queen's Brothel update for 10 May 2024

Content Update - 1.9.0

Build 14332113 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hounds of Love

I have changed the formulas for the experience gain because the higher levels felt impossible to reach without crazy amounts of grinding. Also, I wanted the girls to feel slightly more powerful when you level up so I changed their stat gain a little bit.

I hope you guys enjoy Hounds of Love. It is a very funny quest!


Patch Notes

  • Added "Hounds of Love" main story quest
  • Added wolf outfits for Queen, Esxea, Scarlett, Ardura and Natasha
  • Experience required to level up has been reduced significantly
  • Girl's stat gain per level has been increased slightly

