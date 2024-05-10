Content Update - 1.9.0

Hounds of Love
I have changed the formulas for the experience gain because the higher levels felt impossible to reach without crazy amounts of grinding. Also, I wanted the girls to feel slightly more powerful when you level up so I changed their stat gain a little bit.
I hope you guys enjoy Hounds of Love. It is a very funny quest!
Patch Notes
- Added "Hounds of Love" main story quest
- Added wolf outfits for Queen, Esxea, Scarlett, Ardura and Natasha
- Experience required to level up has been reduced significantly
- Girl's stat gain per level has been increased slightly
Changed files in this update