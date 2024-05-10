-
Pause menu not functional
-
The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to puck up all cards at once,
and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter
-
The Altar minigame is not hooked up in the experiment facility room,
and the conversation to use Demi's card there does not fire properly,
soft-locking the player
-
The Item Descriptions fields are out of date/inaccurate
-
there are still placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations
-
There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes
-
There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player
will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.
-
Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.
If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.
-
There are still some missing sprites and sprite animations
Psychroma Playtest update for 10 May 2024
Alpha Testing 1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
