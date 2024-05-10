 Skip to content

Psychroma Playtest update for 10 May 2024

Alpha Testing 1.0

Build 14332102 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

  • Pause menu not functional

  • The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to puck up all cards at once,
    and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter

  • The Altar minigame is not hooked up in the experiment facility room,
    and the conversation to use Demi's card there does not fire properly,
    soft-locking the player

  • The Item Descriptions fields are out of date/inaccurate

  • there are still placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations

  • There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes

  • There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player
    will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.

  • Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.
    If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.

  • There are still some missing sprites and sprite animations

