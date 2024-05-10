Alpha Testing 1.0

Pause menu not functional

The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to puck up all cards at once,

and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter

The Altar minigame is not hooked up in the experiment facility room,

and the conversation to use Demi's card there does not fire properly,

soft-locking the player

The Item Descriptions fields are out of date/inaccurate

there are still placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations

There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes

There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player

will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.

Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.

If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.