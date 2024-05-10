·Fixed a bug where some characters' SP did not automatically recover when it reached 0
·Fixed a bug where there was a chance of losing saved data when exiting the "Character Select" screen, leading to missing data upon restarting the game
·Added sound effects for some Swords
·Increased boss HP
九幽剑记 Slash Abyss update for 10 May 2024
[Summary of Updates] 5.3~5.10
