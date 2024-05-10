 Skip to content

九幽剑记 Slash Abyss update for 10 May 2024

[Summary of Updates] 5.3~5.10

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 23:09:18 UTC

·Fixed a bug where some characters' SP did not automatically recover when it reached 0
·Fixed a bug where there was a chance of losing saved data when exiting the "Character Select" screen, leading to missing data upon restarting the game
·Added sound effects for some Swords
·Increased boss HP

