alpha playtest: version 0.44.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14332056 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

bug fixes and improvements:

fixed the bug where the jump animation would play if you pressed jump before landing. now it can only play once before landing.

added more controls to the controls menu.

continued to make improvements on the first levels landscape.

new features:

changed health system from a numbers between 100 and 0 on screen to a vignette effect that gets stronger the closer to 0 your health is. ( currently no way to test it. there will be once i start properly working on the 2nd level )