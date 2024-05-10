Patch 1.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14332026 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 22:19:05 UTC by Wendy

New patches every few hours!

The true fresh game launch experience.

These are to fix a few issues ahead of the World First race. Members of the Discord noted that there were a few items that completely trivialized the entire game, and were very very easy to get, so I adjusted some of those effects. There are a few bug fixes in there as well.

Once again, you won't be able to play with people who aren't on your patch!! So be sure everyone is updated! The version number is in "Extras" if you're ever unsure.

Patch Notes for 1.0.0.2