Patch 1.0.0.2

New patches every few hours!
The true fresh game launch experience.
These are to fix a few issues ahead of the World First race. Members of the Discord noted that there were a few items that completely trivialized the entire game, and were very very easy to get, so I adjusted some of those effects. There are a few bug fixes in there as well.
Once again, you won't be able to play with people who aren't on your patch!! So be sure everyone is updated! The version number is in "Extras" if you're ever unsure.
Patch Notes for 1.0.0.2
Fixed issue where removing players during battle makes you unkillable
Fixed issue where two players playing locally couldn't hover over the same shop upgrade
Fixed issue where, under certain conditions such as Turbulent Winds, mouse movement would stop working correctly
Fixed interaction between "Floral Bow" and "Quartz Shield"
Fixed issue where the Description for Wizard's Ruby Defensive didn't match its effect
Fixed issue where Druid's Garnet Defensive would reset your GCD
Adjusted effect for Druid's Ruby Defensive
Adjusted Effect for Heavyblade's Ruby Defensive
