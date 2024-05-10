 Skip to content

Final Stardust: Cosmic Nexus update for 10 May 2024

HOTFIX: PATCH 0.9.1

PATCH 0.9.1

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adding AI sacrifice and some dark overdrives.

Changes

  • CONTENT: Added new overdrive effects (x12).
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where the new mission animation would play after each battle.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where the Furaijin overdrive swap effect didn't update the max HP.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where opening the same tutorial twice made the tutorial crash.
  • GAMEPLAY: AI can now use sacrifice as well.
  • VISUAL: Removed overdrive animation (same animation as EP increase).

