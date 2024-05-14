 Skip to content

World of Solaria update for 14 May 2024

😀 New Update 😀

Last edited 14 May 2024

Optimization of movement and smoothness.
Introduction of Dungeon Crafting System (Dungeoncoin).
Reviewed durability text for discretion.
Added Google Sign-In on iOS.
Reviewed terms and conditions (account selling section).
Fixed keybinds when chat is open.
In permadeath mode, bosses only cause you to lose experience points, similar to normal servers.
Added Discord link on the Login interface.
And More

