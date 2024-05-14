Optimization of movement and smoothness.
Introduction of Dungeon Crafting System (Dungeoncoin).
Reviewed durability text for discretion.
Added Google Sign-In on iOS.
Reviewed terms and conditions (account selling section).
Fixed keybinds when chat is open.
In permadeath mode, bosses only cause you to lose experience points, similar to normal servers.
Added Discord link on the Login interface.
And More
World of Solaria update for 14 May 2024
😀 New Update 😀
Optimization of movement and smoothness.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update