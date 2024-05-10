Corrected collision issues in the Fire Cult hideout.
Corrected errors in the faces displayed in a couple dialogue trees.
Chainmail Bikini update for 10 May 2024
Post-Release Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Corrected collision issues in the Fire Cult hideout.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2229051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update