 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chainmail Bikini update for 10 May 2024

Post-Release Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14331793 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 21:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected collision issues in the Fire Cult hideout.
Corrected errors in the faces displayed in a couple dialogue trees.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2229051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link