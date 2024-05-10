 Skip to content

Star Salvager update for 10 May 2024

May 10 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14331768 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Recalibrated Stardust requirements for higher levels
  • Bug fixes
  • Turret 'Salvager' patch now gives more gears
  • Freeze 'Brittle' patch no longer one-shots bosses
  • Neutrino Bus Salvage item reduction

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1563461
macOS English Depot 1563462
Linux English Depot 1563463
