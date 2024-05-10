- Recalibrated Stardust requirements for higher levels
- Bug fixes
- Turret 'Salvager' patch now gives more gears
- Freeze 'Brittle' patch no longer one-shots bosses
- Neutrino Bus Salvage item reduction
Star Salvager update for 10 May 2024
May 10 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
