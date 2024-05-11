 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 11 May 2024

¡Español!

Share · View all patches · Build 14331718 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 06:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.4.3: ¡Español!

  • NEW: Spanish localization of the game is now available
  • NUEVO: Ctrl Alt Ego ya está disponible en español

Navigate to Menu > Settings > Language to change language

Patch Size: 21 MB

