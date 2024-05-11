v1.4.3: ¡Español!
- NEW: Spanish localization of the game is now available
- NUEVO: Ctrl Alt Ego ya está disponible en español
Navigate to Menu > Settings > Language to change language
Patch Size: 21 MB
