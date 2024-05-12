- Fixed an issue with counting points during the "collect light" phase
- Fixed an issue with private lobbies being visible to the public
- Players without an ELO rating will no longer see an ELO box on their profile
- Added a rulebook button to the in-game menu
- Addressed a bug that kept friends from a previously logged-out account on the list after switching accounts
Evergreen: The Board Game update for 12 May 2024
May 12th Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
