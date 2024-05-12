 Skip to content

Evergreen: The Board Game update for 12 May 2024

May 12th Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue with counting points during the "collect light" phase
  • Fixed an issue with private lobbies being visible to the public
  • Players without an ELO rating will no longer see an ELO box on their profile
  • Added a rulebook button to the in-game menu
  • Addressed a bug that kept friends from a previously logged-out account on the list after switching accounts

