Version 0.5.1 is available now!

Hey everyone! Thanks for all the bug reports. I've spent most of my development time this past week fixing bugs, and version 0.5.1 brings all these fixes to you! Here's the full changelog:

Changes

Dr. Reflex now opens locked standard doors when he passes through them, just like other school faculty characters do.

Adjusted the balance of rare items.

It's a Bully now only pushes the player and NPCs. Other entities now pass through him.

Chalkles now forces all doors in the room shut when he activates.

Mystery rooms no longer appear on the map, even if the map is purchased from Johnny.

Bug Fixes

Fixed 'Nana Peels being lost from the inventory when saving and continuing a game.

Fixed stamina not dropping when running against an opposing force such that the player's overall velocity is less than their walking speed.

Fixed issues with how angles were calculated for sprites with multiple viewing angles.

Fixed an issue that caused an empty caption to appear during the flood event.

Fixed a confusing issue with power tubes. When the elevator screen is loaded, it will show how many tubes the player has at the moment, but now the tubes will also be updated when a new level is loaded and power tubes are restored to 3.

Fixed the elevator for endless mode showing 2 power tubes instead of 1.

Fixed a bug that caused some items with time limits, such as the name tag and boots, to continue using up time during field trips, wasting them.

Fixed portal posters never spawning in levels.

Fixed the principal whistle never appearing in Johnny's Store.

Fixed a bug where an entity sliding on a banana peel into the bully would result in it getting stuck bouncing off of the bully until he left (And sometimes making a horrible noise as well).

Fixed a bug where getting sucked into a whirlpool while holding a math machine balloon would result in it getting lowered.

Fixed inaccessible cells being visible on the map as part of some of the new cafeterias and libraries when purchasing the map from Johnny.

Fixed a bug that allowed lockers to generate into other rooms through doors or other openings.

Fixed Dr. Reflex not always facing an entity as he squishes it.

Partially fixed a bug that allowed swinging doors to generate on top of one-way doors and possibly other types. This may still happen occasionally but I have fixed one of the ways this could happen.

Fixed a bug that occasionally resulted in some items in levels not being dependent on the seed.

Fixed captions continuing to render for game objects that have been disabled (In particular, Arts & Crafters' caption remaining visible even after disappearing).

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to click on a Math Machine after their held balloon has popped and still be able to submit the last held number as an answer.

Potential Bug Fixes

These are bugs that I was not able to reproduce myself, but that I still attempted to fix by reviewing code and cleaning out potential flaws. Since I have not been able to test these bugs myself, I cannot verify they have been fixed. If anyone still experiences any of the below bugs, please let me know and try to provide as many details as possible to help me figure out how to reproduce the bug.

Hopefully fixed a bug that would cause Dr. Reflex to tilt the player camera up or down when turning the player to face him.

Hopefully fixed a bug that would rarely cause Baldi to stop counting down at the beginning of the level and never beginning the game, allowing players to get through the level without any characters spawning or events starting. This fix was attempted by adding a failsafe to the AudioManager sound queueing system.

Technical

The players height can no longer be changed by walking into a sloped collider or by any other means. This is a failsafe as sloped colliders should not be in the game but may occasionally slip in (As happened in version 0.4).

Some cells in levels can now be marked as secret and won't appear on the map, even if purchased from Johnny.

Known Issues

Note that many of the issues listed here have been reported by players, but I have yet to reproduce them myself, so the accuracy of them might vary.