 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Owinka Shooter 2 update for 10 May 2024

Quality of Life Initiative Part One

Share · View all patches · Build 14331527 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 21:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with the collectible screen being stuck visible

  • Added a kill trigger in the event of falling from the map

  • Added improved optimization (still in progress)

  • Fixed a bug which allowed you to meet Owinka early

  • Fixed a bug which allowed you to fall from the elevator in Level 6

Changed files in this update

Depot 2397841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link