Fixed an issue with the collectible screen being stuck visible
Added a kill trigger in the event of falling from the map
Added improved optimization (still in progress)
Fixed a bug which allowed you to meet Owinka early
Fixed a bug which allowed you to fall from the elevator in Level 6
Owinka Shooter 2 update for 10 May 2024
Quality of Life Initiative Part One
Patchnotes via Steam Community
