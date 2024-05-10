 Skip to content

Count 427 update for 10 May 2024

Update Ver1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14331455 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 20:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the count judgment was still running on the result screen.
  • Fixed a bug where sanity was decreasing even on the result screen.
  • Fixed a bug where counting was not possible during the appearance of an abnormality.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2829761
