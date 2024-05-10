- Fixed a bug where the count judgment was still running on the result screen.
- Fixed a bug where sanity was decreasing even on the result screen.
- Fixed a bug where counting was not possible during the appearance of an abnormality.
Count 427 update for 10 May 2024
Update Ver1.0.2
