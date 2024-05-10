 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 10 May 2024

Noble Fates 0.29.5.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14331412 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 20:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix bug that caused idling at destination in rare situations  
When going to pick something up  
When going to sit  
When going to steal  
Thanks for the report!  

Belongings  
Fix bug that allowed taken memories when someone still owned a belonging  
Fix bug that caused redundant memories for taking or giving belongings  
Fix bug that caused redundant esteem hits for attempting to take a belonging  
Attempting to take a belonging is no longer a long term memory  
Clean up existing instances  
Thanks for the report!```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

