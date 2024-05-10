Noble Fates 0.29.5.3 Released!

Hotfix

Fix bug that caused idling at destination in rare situations When going to pick something up When going to sit When going to steal Thanks for the report! Belongings Fix bug that allowed taken memories when someone still owned a belonging Fix bug that caused redundant memories for taking or giving belongings Fix bug that caused redundant esteem hits for attempting to take a belonging Attempting to take a belonging is no longer a long term memory Clean up existing instances Thanks for the report!