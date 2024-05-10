Noble Fates 0.29.5.3 Released!

Hotfix
Fix bug that caused idling at destination in rare situations
When going to pick something up
When going to sit
When going to steal
Thanks for the report!
Belongings
Fix bug that allowed taken memories when someone still owned a belonging
Fix bug that caused redundant memories for taking or giving belongings
Fix bug that caused redundant esteem hits for attempting to take a belonging
Attempting to take a belonging is no longer a long term memory
Clean up existing instances
Thanks for the report!
Changed files in this update