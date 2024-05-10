Patch 2024.5.10.1 (Tutorial Addition)

Tutorial (This is the first iteration of tutorial, feedback is greatly appreciated)

Added Tutorial quest from Commander Aldric: Geared Up

Added Tutorial quest from Commander Aldric: Additional Materials

Added Tutorial quest from Arms Master: Melee Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Arms Master: Melee Defense

Added Tutorial quest from Arms Master: Ranged Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Arms Master: Mage Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Grounds Keeper: Mining Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Grounds Keeper: Gathering Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Commander Aldric: Potion Crafting

Added Tutorial quest from Potions Master: Alchemy Basics

Added Tutorial quest from Commander Aldric: Stop the Assault

Added Final boss mechanic that completes tutorial

Increased Exiled mobs minimum level to 18 to closer reflect their HP/Damage levels.

Removed the CD on Rupture R1 and R2.

Increased stamina cost of Rupture from 7 to 12.

Increased stamina cost of Rupture R2 from 18 to 24.

Removed the CD on Heroic Strike R1 and R2.

Increased stamina cost of Heroic Strike from 8 to 13.

Increased stamina cost of Rupture R2 from 19 to 25.

Increased scaling on Mighty Blow from 2.25 to 6.75.

Increased scaling on Mighty Blow R2 from 3.25 to 9.75.

Removed the CD on Execute R1 and R2.

Increased stamina cost of Execute from 12 to 24.

Increased stamina cost of Execute R2 from 27 to 36.

Reduced CD of Between The Eyes R1 and R2 from 12 to 5.

Increased scaling on Between The Eyes from 2.25 to 4.5.

Increased scaling on Between The Eyes R2 from 3.25 to 6.5.

Removed CD on Devastate R1 and R2.

Increased stamina cost on Devastate from 5 to 15.

Increased stamina cost on Devastate R2 from 13 to 30.

Increased scaling on Devastate from 2.5 to 5.

Increased scaling on Devastate R2 from 3.5 to 7.

Reduced CD on Brutal Strike R1 and R2 from 25 to 10.

Increased scaling on Brutal Strike from 1.5 to 6.

Increased scaling on Brutal Strike R2 from 2 to 8.

Reduced CD on Crushing Blow R1 and R2 from 30 to 20.

Increased scaling on Crushing Blow from 2.75 to 8.25.

Increased scaling on Crushing Blow R2 from 3.5 to 10.5.

Removed CD on Dispatch R1 and R2.

Increased stamina cost of Dispatch from 12 to 24.

Increased stamina cost of Dispatch R2 from 27 to 36.

Reduced CD on Lacerate R1 and R2 from 15 to 5.

Reduced scaling on Void strike Wisdom from 7 to 5.

Increased scaling on Void Strike R2 Wisdom from 0 to 7.

Reduced the slow effect on Frost shot from 80% to 50%.

Reduced the duration of the slow effect on Frost shot from 8 seconds to 6.

Removed the interrupt from Frost Shot.

Removed the interrupt from Fel Shot.

Removed the interrupt from Holy Shot.

Removed the interrupt from Void Shot.

Removed the interrupt from Flaming Shot.

Removed the interrupt on all Hail of X abilities.

Reduced scaling on Hail of Poison Arrows DoT from 8 to 1 (this was unintended amount of damage).

Reduced the CD of Backstab R1 and R2 from 20 to 10.

Increased the scaling on Sinister Strike from 1 to 3.

Increased the scaling on Sinister Strike R2 from 1.5 to 4.5.

Increased the base health of skeletons in Alistair's questline.

Increased the level of skeleton's in Alistair's questline from 1-15 to 15-25.

Increased the level of skeleton's in Alistair's second questline from 15-25 to 20 to 35.

Changed how footsteps report noise to enemies. Before this was being called every frame on movement. Changed this to be on the footstep event, not only gaining performance, you now no longer immediately get heard by enemies if you stop crouching in their hear radius.

Added new display for default controls.

Added new setting in general settings to Auto hide the new default controls display.

Doubled the chances of receiving a blood stone from mining: Copper/Tin 2%, Iron 4%, Onyx 8%, Titanium 16%, Meteorite 32%.

Added cloak drop to Bartrem's drop table.

Added cloak drop to Butcher's drop table.

Reduced damage on forgotten grave warden's poison blade DOT scaling from 3 to 1.

Reduced the amount of heal reduction when poisoned from 50% to 25%.

Updated Veleion's loot table to be proper stats.

Adjusted how boss loot works when hitting the boss table. Rares/Bosses no longer guarantee a drop on the Boss/Rare drop table, but the number of rolls against the table is increased. This is specifically designed to lower the amount of Mythical Gear (red) from bosses. The reason for this change, is once players are farming bosses, all other gear is not used. We also wanted to help keep the rewards of seeing a rare, increasing the odds of getting gear. This will allow for potentially MORE items per boss, but at the same time, less or no items.

Added additional pickup items to the "Source" cave to make it more inline with surrounding areas

Added additional mining nodes to the "Source" cave to make it more inline with expectations for caves

Added Spider Cave in the starting area