ShowMeSpeed Playtest update for 10 May 2024

Updated GUI at end of the levels !!!

Also main menu controller movement is patched!

I am heading to vacation, so in the next 1/2 weeks I will only work occasionally on the project,
so probably add some levels and major bug fixes only. :) Enjoy the race!

