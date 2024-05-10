Update 30 Arrives! Enthropy

Hi everyone,

We are ready with a new update. This is a major one with new content and lots of changes. Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.

The highlights of this update is equipment durability and upgrades. Equipments now wear off as we use them. Hero finds repair tools in the world to battle this enthropy. You can right click on an item to open a menu to repair/salvage items individually. Repairing items consumes repair tools randomly (roughly 50% of the time).

For a quicker way, there is a quality of life gui thingy to help with that: “Repair All” button. With this button you can choose to repair all items, all equipped items or all badly damaged equipped items. This button simulates repairing all items: rolls dice for each of them, consumes repair tools if needed and repairs them instantly.

There is also a new skill called arms mastery to govern repairing and salvaging equipment. As hero gains level with this skill, repairing becomes easier and salvaging becomes more profitable. Hero can even salvage multiple diamonds, rubies and other precious gems from equipment.

The other new feature is blacksmiths. Blacksmiths are available in towns with minimum two prosperity. They can repair and upgrade weapons/armors. Hero needs to bring some materials and coins to upgrade his beloved equipment.

With this update, town prosperity becomes much more important. Towns with less prosperity will have less services. General shop, tavern and blacksmith now have levels according to the prosperity of the town and they offer more services as their level increases. For example, general shop will not sell weapons in a town with one prosperity. Blacksmiths will upgrade armors at only towns with four prosperity.

Note that as much as we tested this update for dozens of hours and tried our best to balance things out, the game has become really big to test all the builds and play styles. So some players may feel the durability of items is too little while others may feel the other way. Repair tools may be scarce or not. Upgrading equipment may be too expensive or cheap. So feedback in the forums is most welcome!

With this update, I have now implemented all the features (and some more) I planned for early access. So version 1.0 is just around the corner. But it will not be the end of development. I will continue working on the game and introducing new features and content after the full release.

See below the details of the update.

ADDITIONS

Weapons and armors are now upgradeable.

Weapons and armors are now salvagable.

Weapon and armor durability added.

Blacksmith added to the towns.

Repair tools added.

Arms mastery skill added.

Armor Breaker monster trait added.

Iron Hide monster trait added.

Roll over cards added to the town prosperity and reputation gadgets, explaining their effects.

CHANGES

Town facilities now have levels.

Prosperous towns pay better price for valuables.

Decreased the probability and duration of beastly odor curse to tone down the effect.

Strengthened the last boss.

Highlander starts with arms mastery skill.

Gladiator starts with arms mastery skill.

Tempest starts arms mastery skill.

Roll over card of Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence attributes now show how much they affect certain stats.

Reduced the effect of inventory load on food consumption.

Crawlers, golems and gargoyles now have iron hide trait.

Enemies with a large warhammer like Skeleton Captain now have armor breaker trait.

Elderthorn golems now have bleed ability.

Elite slimes now have 20% chance to corrode equipment instead of 15%.

Sort inventory puts healing and stamina potions in the first row.

FIXES