Seducing The Devil (0.12b) Release & Major life Update

The second part of 0.12 is here. This time we are continuing the Ella Only (USA) route.

What's new:

7 playable scenes with multiple branches

321 new renders

7 new animations

Where are the translations and music?

In the coming days- French, Portuguese, German & Chinese language will be added to the game. They are in their final stages of being completed. I've added a few music to the game. Expect more to be added in the coming days.

Why the massive delay?

I know that the majority of you are disappointed with the update schedule and me going MIA for a very long time. You must have noticed that I wasn't even present in my socials where I promote my game and share special content. Twitter, Reddit, and Discord are my main platforms to market the game and I wasn't there at all for the most part of last year.

There are two different but big reasons behind that.

The first one was a legal reason. I can't fully explain what the legal reason was. But that stopped me from working for many many months. We had to seek legal counselling and help to get past that situation. Basically, we were being blackmailed by an individual. And that whole situation took a huge toll on us. We had to move multiple times since we feared for our lives at one point.

Now the second reason and it's the bigger one. Last year, at the end of July, I was beaten to a pulp by a certain individual that I do not wish to name. The aftermath was concussion due to several head traumas, and severe blurry and flashy visions. I thought that was it. But what started happening since that day is what stopped me from being able to work. I have severe memory loss problems. I'm showing signs of dementia. I forget a lot of things and I've forgotten a lot of things about my game. I can't focus because I would constantly forget what I'm doing. I don't have the game written in a script form. Everything is in my head and I work that way. And for that reason, for the past 1 year, I haven't been able to work at all. This update is short and it's for a reason. Thanks to my partner, I could at least finish this one.

For the past 5 months, I've searched a lot for employees to work on my game instead of me. And I'm glad to let you know that I have found 3 fine individuals to work with me remotely from now on. The update schedule will get better from now and there will not be any pauses like last before as long as I'm fine.

The story, as planned from the early days, might get changed due to this new approach. As mentioned already, I have forgotten many things and it's tough for me to try to remember them.

I'm sorry to disappoint you all. But this journey has never been easy for us. Our Patreon and Discord followers know it all too well.

I'll make sure that this game sees its ending like it deserves. And it will be a glorious ending.

Cheers

Deafperv

P.S - Don't forget to put my wife's game "It Was Raining That Night" on your wishlist