Vew Version Beta 9.10.5

Beta 9.10.5

Beta 9.10.5

This version brings some improvements and fixes some performance-related issues that were reported in the previous Beta version.

Additionally, we made improvements to the game mechanics:

Improved flamethrower accuracy;

We added knock-back to zombies, making the game even more "juicy"

We also made some improvements to the sound system, mainly with regard to the general sound of the game, we removed the "general" control, considering that we came to the conclusion that it was being redundant, since we have individual controls music and volume.

We have also added full support for ultra-wide screens with a 21:9 scale, in addition to those already supported.