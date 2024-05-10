Version 0.6410 Alpha

Help
■ Fixed error with refresh help input panel for item "minersmoss"
Inputs
■ Fixed error with show progress for input "E" while item attached to other item
Level Design
■ Fixed reported map issues
Activated
■ Activated textbox "discord" for bugreports
Changed
■ Changed light "headlight" intensity for vehicles
■ Changed light intensity for object "streetsign01"
■ Changed worker speed for item "highbanker01"
■ Changed worker speed for item "washingplant01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with attach items to other item while freezed
■ Fixed error with calculate wrong total price on screen for basket area
■ Fixed error with not showing error message, if player did not have enough money
■ Fixed error with switch between character and actor cameras
■ Fixed error with show correct type of bugreports if player sorted by type
■ Fixed error with not kill timer for attach items
■ Fixed error with show weight on item "weighingscale01"
■ Fixed error with show weight on item "weighingscale02"
■ Fixed error with show wrong outline color
■ Fixed error with show outline while in third person mode in vehicle
■ Fixed error with interaction with world items while widget open
■ Fixed error with not show popup message, if player sended bugreport
Improvements
■ Improved camera system
Savegame
■ Fixed error with show fill value smelting progress after loading a savegame
■ Added save variable "engine" for vehicles to savegame
■ Added save variable "handbrake" for vehicles to savegame
■ Added save variable "lights" for vehicles to savegame
■ Added save variable "indicators" for vehicles to savegame
■ Added save variable "beacon" for vehicles to savegame
Changed depots in beta branch