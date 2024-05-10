Version 0.6410 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14331146 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 20:13:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Help

■ Fixed error with refresh help input panel for item "minersmoss"

Inputs

■ Fixed error with show progress for input "E" while item attached to other item

Level Design

■ Fixed reported map issues

Activated

■ Activated textbox "discord" for bugreports

Changed

■ Changed light "headlight" intensity for vehicles

■ Changed light intensity for object "streetsign01"

■ Changed worker speed for item "highbanker01"

■ Changed worker speed for item "washingplant01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with attach items to other item while freezed

■ Fixed error with calculate wrong total price on screen for basket area

■ Fixed error with not showing error message, if player did not have enough money

■ Fixed error with switch between character and actor cameras

■ Fixed error with show correct type of bugreports if player sorted by type

■ Fixed error with not kill timer for attach items

■ Fixed error with show weight on item "weighingscale01"

■ Fixed error with show weight on item "weighingscale02"

■ Fixed error with show wrong outline color

■ Fixed error with show outline while in third person mode in vehicle

■ Fixed error with interaction with world items while widget open

■ Fixed error with not show popup message, if player sended bugreport

Improvements

■ Improved camera system

Savegame

■ Fixed error with show fill value smelting progress after loading a savegame

■ Added save variable "engine" for vehicles to savegame

■ Added save variable "handbrake" for vehicles to savegame

■ Added save variable "lights" for vehicles to savegame

■ Added save variable "indicators" for vehicles to savegame

■ Added save variable "beacon" for vehicles to savegame