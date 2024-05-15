 Skip to content

Kirakira Slimes update for 15 May 2024

Bug Fix - May 15 2024

Build 14331102 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 07:46:20 UTC

Some bugs that people found are fixed, thanks for the people who are helping to create a better gaming experience.

* Fox and Lion collision fix
  • F5 key deactivated (Shadercomplexity view mode Unreal)
  • Minor adjustment in gameplay for achievements

