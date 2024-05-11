Major Performance Optimizations -- Update 0.26.1

Cosmoteer update 0.26.1 is now available!

This update contains dozens of performance optimizations that combined should significantly improve performance in almost all situations and especially for late-game Career saves. Many testers are seeing a 2x or even better improvement in framerates. We are also hoping that this patch will improve overall multiplayer connection reliability and reduce the frequency of disconnects.

If you have a poorly-performing saved game that has not improved by this patch, please send it to us so that we can investigate and make further optimizations. Likewise, please let us know if you are still experiencing unexpected disconnections while playing multiplayer. Thank you!

Enjoy!

Full patch notes: