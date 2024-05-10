v3.2.2 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

There were some differing opinions on which look for puppets was better, so now you have the option to choose! Also, diplomatic view now features some more information related to puppets and their overlord's relations. This will make it easier to know who can attack who.

Here's how the alliance between Myanmar and Thailand looks from two different perspectives. Note that both of them have two puppets!





Additions

You can choose the look of puppet nations in Display Settings, so either the new color overlays similar to overlord, or the colored border. This setting will be saved

You can now see the puppets of your allies on Alliance View

You can now see the puppets of your overlord's allies in Alliance View

Added missing tooltip to Puppet control action

Bugfixes & Improvements