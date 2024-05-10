v3.2.2 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
There were some differing opinions on which look for puppets was better, so now you have the option to choose! Also, diplomatic view now features some more information related to puppets and their overlord's relations. This will make it easier to know who can attack who.
Here's how the alliance between Myanmar and Thailand looks from two different perspectives. Note that both of them have two puppets!
Additions
- You can choose the look of puppet nations in Display Settings, so either the new color overlays similar to overlord, or the colored border. This setting will be saved
- You can now see the puppets of your allies on Alliance View
- You can now see the puppets of your overlord's allies in Alliance View
- Added missing tooltip to Puppet control action
Bugfixes & Improvements
- When on Alliance view, if an allied nation has puppets, their border will use the alliance color instead of grey
- Slightly adjusted puppet colorization to make puppets not blend so much with their overlord
- Fixed a bug where the "No Nation selected!" text color in Territory Painter did not update correctly
- Fixed a bug where puppets of allied nations could declare war on each other
- Fixed incorrect territories in Americas scenario
Changed files in this update