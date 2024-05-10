 Skip to content

Folk Origin update for 10 May 2024

Update 0.4.53 - new building #17

Build 14330974

Added

  • new skill - forestation
  • building Statues of life - wooden and stone

Improved

  • trap price
  • price of forest clearing
  • life update - life bar visible
  • treatment within the settlement
  • new trees (art 2d)
  • new surroundings (art 2d)

