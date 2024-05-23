Ahoy, Navigators!

We're excited to announce that the Early Access version of our highly anticipated game, Ships At Sea, is now available! After months of hard work, dedication, and invaluable feedback from our community, we're ready to set sail with you on this incredible new simulation adventure.

What is Ships At Sea?

Ships at Sea is a captivating ship simulator that allows you to take command of various vessels such as cargo, service, and fishing boats. You can navigate treacherous waters and experience the life of a mariner. With stunning graphics, licensed boats and equipment, and a richly detailed world, the game promises to immerse you in the maritime world like never before. Additionally, Ships at Sea includes a multiplayer mode for up to 4 players, where each player has their own boat to complete tasks, and one player hosts the game. This setup allows you to explore and navigate the open seas with friends, enhancing the simulation experience. Co-op functionality is currently in development and will be featured after the Early Access release.

Why Early Access?

Early Access allows us to open our docks to you, our dedicated players, to help shape the final stages of development. Your feedback is crucial in ensuring that Ships At Sea becomes the ultimate ship simulation experience. Don't worry if you start on a small boat, just like in real life, everyone begins their journey with a modest vessel. During our Early Access period until the final version, you will progress and unlock the next level of your boat class certification, you'll gain access to larger and more powerful ships. Each new boat class offers tailored gameplay features. Your ultimate goal is to command these impressive vessels:

What's Included in Early Access?

Realistic Ship Handling: Experience the thrill of piloting 7 different boats, with more to come during the EA period.

Experience the thrill of piloting 7 different boats, with more to come during the EA period. Detailed Environments : Navigate through different weather conditions, day-night cycles, and dynamic water and buoyancy physics.

: Navigate through different weather conditions, day-night cycles, and dynamic water and buoyancy physics. Career Mode: Start as an amateur sailor and progress to become a captain navigator, undertaking various missions and challenges.

Start as an amateur sailor and progress to become a captain navigator, undertaking various missions and challenges. Exploration: Discover ports and enter the shipyard.

Discover ports and enter the shipyard. Multiplayer Mode: Team up with up to 3 friends in a multiplayer experience where one player hosts the game.

Your Feedback Matters

We are committed to making Ships At Sea the best it can be, and we can't do it without you. Join our community on Discord. Thank you for your continued support. Together, we'll navigate the uncharted waters and create something truly special.

Fair winds and following seas,