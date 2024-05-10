 Skip to content

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 10 May 2024

Update 1.0 Patch 1

Fixed a couple of issues that were reported since launch yesterday. Thank you to all the players who reported these issues.

  • Sulfuric Acidstone production recipe was incorrectly assigned to the Wood Warper and was not usable because it needed an add-on that only existed in the Stone Worker. It's now producable in the Stone Worker as intended.
  • Fixed a bug when moving the Archeologist building that made all archeology projects free until saving and reloading (there was no upkeep when performing a project).
  • Fixed a bug when moving the scout tower that cancelled the bonus free destination reroll until the game was saved and reloaded.
  • Fixed destination generation that generated more than 6 types of resources in some scenarios. There's no room to display more than 6 in the destination cards.
  • Fixed a display issue in the destination selection window when there was a free reroll that only happened in some languages.

