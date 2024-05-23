 Skip to content

Lunar Lander Beyond update for 23 May 2024

20% Off Sale and Patch Notes for May 23rd, 2024

Attention all pilots: A patch has just dropped for Lunar Lander Beyond and its demo featuring several quality of life improvements! Full patch notes can be found below.

We are celebrating the launch of this update with a 20% discount on the full game for one week only! Now's the perfect time to grab your lander pilot license and help Pegasus Corporation save the galaxy!

We hope you continue to enjoy Lunar Lander Beyond!

Patch Notes for May 23rd, 2024
  • The Beetle's maneuverability is improved, especially while turning
  • The Beetle's base armor value of the has been increased by 10%
  • In the "Where Stars Fell" mission, the speed of the meteors have been significantly lowered on Easy and Medium difficulty levels
  • Fixed a bug which caused the alarm sound to play in the middle of cutscenes
  • The frequency of the alarm sound has been lowered

