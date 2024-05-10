Patch Notes 0.8.7.0.0

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.7.0.0

Ritual Season Event

The new season has its own activity with its new enemy type. Vampires are the new enemy type which are specific to the Ritual portal activity.

The event pass of this season has completely new tasks from previous seasons. It also has 3 cosmetic rewards like always.

Booster Flags

Booster Flags are new addition to the game. Some enemies drop this flag on death and the flags give player various stat boosts for 10 seconds. They have higher drop chance on campaign than endgame. You can see booster flag icon above the enemies health bar, if they are going to drop a flag.

Ranger

-Ranger's attack speed is decreased from 1.1 to 0.9.

-Ranger's arrow speed is decreased from 2000 to 1400.

-Ranger's damage is decreased from 10 to 8.

Warrior

-Warrior's attack speed is decreased from 1 to 0.8.

-Warrior's critic chance is increased from 1 to 3.

-Fixed the problem with power up of Warrior's Earthbreaker skill.

-Warrior's Scatter passive projectiles now travel faster and scatter wider.

Mage

-Mage's defence is decreased from 3 to 2.

-Mage's attack speed is decreased from 1 to 0.8.

Assassin

-Fixed the problem with Sting's area damage.

Outlaw

-Outlaw's damage is increased from 6 to 7.

-Outlaw's attack speed is increased from 0.6 to 0.7.

Lasher

-Lasher's damage is increased from 8 to 10.

-Lasher's movement speed is increased from 600 to 650.

-Fixed the problem where Lasher's Whipstick relic didn't deal damage.

Enemies

-Made improvements on enemy melee hit range.

-Champion bosses now have increased health with each difficulty.

-Champion bosses now drops 100 items instead of 50.

Game

-The difficulty of base now only increases by 1 when you complete a difficulty higher than the base's.

-High Stakes Shop only appears in maps when High Stakes activity appeared. In Underworld, the shop has 10% chance to appear, regardless of the activity.

-New penalties added on Lootpods.

-Fixed the calculation problem on Lootpod penalties.

-Lootpod penalties now stack, instead of only 1 effective penalty.

-Increased the speed of accepting lootpod penalties.

-Fixed the problem with potions don't give the correct amount of health.

-Fixed the empty portal rooms on Shrouded Fields.

-Fixed the problem where cursor image not being the selected one.

-Fixed the problem where you couldn't repeatedly press the buttons on some screens (Researcher Story Talk for example).

-Decreased the gold cost of Gambit spins.

-Fixed the problem with the gold cost of Second Chance on Gambit.

-Decreased the Witch and Champion bosses spawn chance on layouts.

-Adjusted chances and costs of Skill Point Shop rewards.

-Adjusted chances of Anniversary Shop rewards.

-Adjusted chances of High Stakes Shop rewards.

-Adjusted chance of Gambit rewards.

-Decreased portal activity spawn chance from 35% to 25%.

-Decreased power up spawn chance from 20% to 15%.

-Decreased map skill drop chance from 40% to 25%.

-Decreased npc spawn chances from 14% to 10%.

-Decreased lootpod spawn chance from 40% to 25%.

-Decreased challenge flag spawn chance from 40% to 25%.