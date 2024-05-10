 Skip to content

Midinous update for 10 May 2024

1.2.0.1 - Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14330762 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.2.0.1 Patch Changelog
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where default opacity for tooltips was divided by 100. If you don't see tooltips, they're probably on but their opacity is really low. Change that in the options menu. Any new users or upgraders shouldn't have this issue.
  • Fixed a graphical bug with CC points where, when not at 1x zoom, the graphic would be off-center and look strange
  • Fixed an issue where some people's camera was being set to, effectively, the virtual bounds of the program and it was breaking canvas functions. If the program detects your camera is at a wild position, it will set it to the origin (0,0) instead
  • Fixed an issue with number entry in some value fields. It was behaving unexpectedly
  • Fixed an issue where CC value swapping was swapping param number with end amount instead of param amount with end amount.
  • Fixed an issue where path positions weren't displaying correctly on associated buttons in the path viewer

