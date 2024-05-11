Patch Log - b.2.0b - Hotfixes & Inactive Citizens

Hi all,

after discussing with the community, we agree that need for citizens to be active doesn't make sense for the time being, so it's been temporarily suspended until we have another big push of players into the game.

On top of that, here are some hotfixes to The Invasion:

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make citizens (or candidate citizens) newly added to cities get removed from the city's list, which would then make them not actually count as citizens.

It's now possible to repair bows and staves.

Howler and Peckodon mounts in world events are now visible.

Demons now correctly start as Neutral and their Karma can't go above 0. All existing Good Demons have been turned Neutral.

Primal Crystal world events on Terra, which are now very common, no longer have collectible Primal Energy Shards.

Items in purchased inventory slows now stack correctly.

Fixed an issue where the new Wandering Legend world events would reset by themselves even if the legends were still alive.

Cheers!