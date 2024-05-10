 Skip to content

Betrayal Beach update for 10 May 2024

Future Content Poll

Greetings Survivors!
I hope you all have been enjoying the game so far. It has been a lot of fun to see new players experience it. Over the week I have put out several small patches addressing some bugs and adding some small quality of life features. These updates will continue into next week as well.

Now for the bigger stuff. I have a few content ideas I'm planning to add into the game, but I'd like to know which the players would like most! Linked below is a poll so vote for which you are most interested in seeing soon. (Note: All these updates will come to the game eventually, the poll is to help me figure out in what order they will be added.)

Fill out the form here:
https://forms.gle/xJsu822gr3RaWhV96

