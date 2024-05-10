Two troublesome issues have been dealt with:
- Some bosses would appear at the beginning of a level/block.
- Player ship weapons not being useable.
Other issues that have been repaired:
Block/level 5 boss having graphical errors.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Two troublesome issues have been dealt with:
Other issues that have been repaired:
Block/level 5 boss having graphical errors.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update