Model Eight update for 10 May 2024

Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14330640 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two troublesome issues have been dealt with:

  • Some bosses would appear at the beginning of a level/block.
  • Player ship weapons not being useable.

Other issues that have been repaired:

Block/level 5 boss having graphical errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2362481
