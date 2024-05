Share · View all patches · Build 14330580 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 19:09:33 UTC by Wendy

I made an absolutely stupid mistake which explains at least half of the negative reviews.

Enemy health was calculated 80 (0.2 player count). Yeah, player count. So if 1000 people played at once, enemies had over 200 health more than they should. It's fixed now.

Also other changes: